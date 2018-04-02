Music exhibit rocks the house at Clinton Center

“Louder Than Words: Rock, Power, and Politics,” curated by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, is currently on display at the Clinton Presidential Center, Jennifer Nixon writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

Included are the lyrics to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” scrawled in a battered spiral notebook; a piece of the Berlin Wall next to lyrics to “Right Here Right Now” from 1991; a 9/11 memorial guitar; Bob Dylan’s harmonica; a flag from Kent State in 1970; “Ohio” lyrics by Neil Young; folk singer Odetta’s guitar from the March on Washington in 1963; and an entire set of Village People costumes.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.