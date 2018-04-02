DODGERS

IF Valera acquired

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers have acquired infielder Breyvic Valera from the St. Louis Cardinals for minor league outfielder Johan Mieses.

Valera has a .303 career batting average in 800 minor league games over eight years with the Cardinals organization. The 26-year-old utility player has spent the majority of his career at second base, but has seen time at shortstop, third base and all three outfield positions.

Last year, Valera made his big league debut as a September call-up, going 1 for 10 with 1 walk in 5 games. He spent most of the season with Class AAA Memphis. Last winter, he played in Venezuela, where he was chosen the league's most valuable player.

Valera was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Cardinals in 2010.

Mieses hit .247 in 411 career minor league games over five years with the Dodgers organization.

Sunday's deal fully restores the Dodgers' 40-man roster.

MARLINS

Gonzalez gets call

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins have selected right-hander Severino Gonzalez from Class AAA New Orleans.

Gonzalez made 27 appearances for Philadelphia in 2016, the last time he was in the majors. He started seven games with the Phillies in 2015, then worked exclusively out of the bullpen the following season.

Also Sunday, the Marlins optioned outfielder Braxton Lee to New Orleans. He was 0 for 4 with a walk in his five plate appearances with Miami this season, appearing in two of the season's first three games.

Miami also designated right-hander Brian Ellington for assignment. Ellington made 97 relief appearances for the Marlins from 2015 through 2017, going 7-4 with a 4.65 ERA.

