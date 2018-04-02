Ozark Mountain Bike Fest takes over Devil's Den

For three decades, cyclists have come together for one weekend in April to celebrate in the birthplace of Arkansas mountain biking. The 30th annual Ozark Mountain Bike Festival is Friday and Saturday at Devil's Den State Park, 11333 Arkansas 74 in West Fork.

Starting at Fossil Flats with a 6-mile group ride at 2:30 p.m. Friday, riders of all levels are welcome. A night ride on the same path follows at 7:30, and bike lights are required. (Helmets are required for all rides.)

Saturday will be a day filled with laid-back rides, learning and play. For starters at 9 a.m., there's the White Squirrel Family ride, a beginners outing through Fossil Flats in search of the park's mystifying white squirrels.

An intermediate Riders Workshop to enhance technical skill will start the next hour.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., a 6-mile Ladies Ride will begin at Fossil Flats Trailhead in Campsite A. This ride is for riders of all levels, but sorry, fellas.

At 11 a.m. there's a 4-mile beginners workshop.

At noon, one of the most anticipated events takes place, the return of the "cannonball" Big Splash contest, where riders compete to make the biggest splash after riding downhill into Lee Creek. Also, there will be a slow race, where the slowest rider to reach the creek wins.

The Kids Skill Course opens at 2 p.m. at Campground A. Parents are allowed to join in the fun, but no training wheels, please.

Starting at 2:30 p.m., intermediate riders will take a more than 10-mile ride through Fossil Flats and the Butterfield Hiking Trail. Later on, collect cards to build a hand and the best hand wins the annual Poker Run, starting at 4 p.m.

Get out your paddles and grab a few teammates at 6 p.m. for the paddle boat races on the lake.

After all of this, riders are sure to have quite an appetite. Expect hamburgers and the chance to get a wood-fired pizza made on the spot by a Peddlers Pub pizza chef. As always, everyone helps churn the Ozark-off Road Cyclist Ice Cream. So, pack a spoon and bowl for all the fixings.

Devil's Den State Park staff traveled to Colorado in 1988 to observe a Fat Tire Festival and brought the idea back to the Natural State. As a way of introducing Arkansas to the fun side of the sport, the Ozark Mountain Bike Fest was born and the rest ... is history.

For information, contact Tim Scott at (479) 761-3325 or see arkansasstateparks.com.

Capital City Classic

At 8 a.m. Saturday in Two Rivers Park, the Little Rock Roadrunners present a 6.2-mile footrace with a grand history: Capital City Classic began in 1980 as the Diet Pepsi 10K, with thousands of runners, the largest in the state.

The pack is smaller these days, but with Arkansas Grand Prix racers coming, competition will be stiff. Course records were set in 2009 by Hillary Kogo (31:52) and Leah Thorvilson (35:50).

But the serious racers also will include an unusual contingent: Ainsley's Angels. A national group that competes in 30 states, these are runners who push children and adults with developmental disabilities in "chariots," jog-strollers. The chariots will get a few minutes head start to prevent collisions.

The "very flat" course has not changed from past runnings, beginning in the park and racing along County Farm Road for a lollipop loop involving Beck Road that returns to the finish line in the park.

After the main race, children 14 and younger compete in a free one-miler.

Registration costs $25. The link is at littlerockroadrunners.com and it closes at midnight Thursday. Packet pickup and registration will be available Friday at Rock City Running, 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock. Race-day registration costs $30.

Proceeds will support Girls on the Run of central Arkansas.

Race director Bill Torrey is at (501) 231-3730 or bjtorrey@sbcglobal.net.

Downtown Dash 10K/5K

The fifth annual Downtown Dash 10K and 5K begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Junior League of Little Rock's headquarters, 401 S. Scott St. A kid's 1K "Downtown Dash Jr." starts there at 8 a.m.

Participants and pets can dress as superheroes.

The out-and-back, flat course will take runners through the River Market District and past the Arkansas Arts Center. The 10K will make two loops. Strollers are welcome.

Packet pickup will be 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Fleet Feet Sports in the Pleasant Ridge Town Center, 11525 Cantrell Road. Race-day packet pickup and registration will begin at 6 a.m. at the Junior League.

Online registration closes at midnight Thursday. The 10K costs $35, the 5K is $30, and it's $10 for the 1K (kids registration includes a superhero cape). There will be a $5 increase on race day.

After the race, there will be bounce houses and animals from Heifer International. For $15 more, take part in a VIP buffet, including mimosas.

See jllr.org or call (501) 375-5557.

Beer Yoga

Hit the mat with yoga instructor Valerie Talburt from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday for Beer Yoga, where participants can enjoy a cold brew during a session of yoga or save the heavy lifting for afterward.

This trendy event will take place in the beer garden of Rebel Kettle Brewing Co., 822 E. Sixth St. in Little Rock.

All levels of experience are welcome, but IDs are required and you must be 21 or older. This is a B.Y.O.M. (bring your own mat) event.

The $10 fee covers the class and first beer (wine not included). Space is limited. The Facebook page is "Cheers and Namaste Yoga."

