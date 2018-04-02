Part of Arkansas faces risk for severe weather; subfreezing temperatures forecast at midweek

Much of Arkansas faces a risk for severe weather Tuesday before subfreezing temperatures are expected to chill a wide swath of the state Wednesday, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock said all parts of the state except Northwest Arkansas are under a slight risk for storms to turn severe Tuesday afternoon and into the evening hours.

Damaging winds are expected to be the primary threat, though the weather service said a “few instances of large hail and an isolated tornado are also possible.”

Strong, southerly winds with gusts up to 30 mph are forecast that day ahead of a cold front. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 20s and lower 30s across northern and western Arkansas on Wednesday morning.

Meteorologists said the latter part of the week will be “unsettled." Rain chances are set to return Friday and into Saturday.