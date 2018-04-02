Took friend to meet prostitute, then robbed of $800, man tells Little Rock police

A man was robbed at gunpoint of $800 after taking his friend to meet with a prostitute at a south Little Rock apartment complex, police said.

Officers were called shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday to Spanish Valley Apartments, 5300 Baseline Road, in reference to a robbery, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The victim, a 33-year-old Little Rock man, told police that he had given his friend, a man he knew as “Oscar,” a ride to the address to visit a prostitute who lived there.

At the apartment complex, a woman described as being in her 20s reportedly came outside and told both of them to enter her home.

When the pair got in, the woman appeared to text someone, the 33-year-old told officer. Shortly after that, a stranger with a handgun entered the residence and demanded money, police said.

After taking $800 from the 33-year-old and $11 from “Oscar,” the robber left in a vehicle described as a “classic black Ford” with large chrome wheels, according to authorities.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.