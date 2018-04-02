Home / Latest News /
Took friend to meet prostitute, then robbed of $800, man tells Little Rock police
This article was published today at 11:53 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A man was robbed at gunpoint of $800 after taking his friend to meet with a prostitute at a south Little Rock apartment complex, police said.
Officers were called shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday to Spanish Valley Apartments, 5300 Baseline Road, in reference to a robbery, according to a report from the city's Police Department.
The victim, a 33-year-old Little Rock man, told police that he had given his friend, a man he knew as “Oscar,” a ride to the address to visit a prostitute who lived there.
At the apartment complex, a woman described as being in her 20s reportedly came outside and told both of them to enter her home.
When the pair got in, the woman appeared to text someone, the 33-year-old told officer. Shortly after that, a stranger with a handgun entered the residence and demanded money, police said.
After taking $800 from the 33-year-old and $11 from “Oscar,” the robber left in a vehicle described as a “classic black Ford” with large chrome wheels, according to authorities.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Took friend to meet prostitute, then robbed of $800, man tells Little Rock police
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
titleist10 says... April 2, 2018 at 12:08 p.m.
No discription of the robbers?
Wonder why
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.