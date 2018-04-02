Subscribe Register Login
Monday, April 02, 2018, 11:03 a.m.

Police: 3 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Tulsa home

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:51 a.m.



TULSA, Okla. — Authorities say three people were fatally shot and a fourth person was injured at a home in Tulsa on Sunday night.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck says authorities responded after a man called 911 Sunday night, saying he had been shot multiple times. When officers responded, they found two adult women and one adult man dead from gunshot wounds, along with the injured man.

Roebuck says the man is being treated at a hospital for multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Tulsa World, investigators say the quadruple shooting may have been a murder-suicide. Roebuck says police are not searching for a suspect.

