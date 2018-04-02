Police: Gunshot hits headboard while woman in bed at west Little Rock apartment

An apparent gunshot went through a window and damaged a headboard while a woman was lying in bed early Sunday in west Little Rock, authorities said.

It happened about 3 a.m. at an apartment in the 1900 block of Green Mountain Drive. No injuries were reported.

A 29-year-old resident told investigators she went to bed a short time before she heard a loud noise from her window, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The woman called her brother, who found a "firearm projectile fragment on the carpet" and noticed the headboard had been damaged, the report noted.

An officer responded and found damage to another building in the complex that appeared to be related, authorities wrote.

The woman told investigators she couldn't think of anyone who would want to hurt her.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time the report was filed.