Police: Pair forced way into Little Rock hotel room, robbed woman of $850

A woman says two armed strangers robbed her of an iPhone and $850 in cash after they forced their way into her hotel room Saturday, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Authorities were called shortly after 6:30 a.m. to the Days Inn at 901 Fair Park Blvd. in reference to a robbery, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The 21-year-old victim, who said she was from California, told authorities that she heard an individual knocking and opened the door. At that time, a second person suddenly appeared and pushed her into the room, the victim said.

She told police that one robber placed a gun to her head as the other retrieved $850 in cash from a pillowcase and an iPhone 6. The assailants reportedly told her to go to the bathroom, and when she went back into the room, the pair had fled, the report states.

Officers noted that items on the bed were in disarray and the room "smelled heavily of marijuana."

Police described the first robber as standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds while the second stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Hotel security footage reportedly showed the pair leaving in a red Dodge Charger.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.