Shooting victim dies in Little Rock; 53-year-old suspect arrested

A 40-year-old man was killed in a Little Rock shooting Easter Sunday, according to a police spokesman.

Little Rock officers were called around 5:38 p.m. to 11100 W. David O. Dodd Road for a report of a shooting that had just occurred, said department spokesman officer Steve Moore.

Police arrived and found a shooting victim lying in the front yard of the house, he said. The man later died.

Moore said there was a "disturbance" between the suspected gunman and the victim. Shots were fired, resulting in the victim being hit, he said.

Police took the 53-year-old suspect, who lives at the Little Rock residence east of Interstate 430, into custody, according to Moore.

No charges had been filed against the man as of Sunday afternoon, he said. The victim and the suspect, who were not identified, did know each other, Moore reported. The relationship between the two men was unclear Sunday afternoon.

The death is the 12th homicide of the year in Little Rock.

Metro on 04/02/2018