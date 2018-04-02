SLIM PICKINGS
WHAT: SeaPak On-the-Go Shrimp & Cocktail Sauce
STATS: One package of shrimp and sauce contains 105 calories and zero fat, 15 carbohydrate, zero fiber, 11 sugar and 10 protein grams. We found them in a freezer in the seafood section at Kroger Marketplace, 14000 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. More information at seapak.com.
THE SKINNY: Shrimp cocktail isn't just for fancy seafood dinners anymore. It can be a fast snack.
SeaPak's On-the-Go packs feature frozen, fully cooked shellfish -- no tails to remove -- and cocktail sauce; just store overnight in the fridge (ours took a bit longer to fully thaw) and eat. Packages contain 3 ounces of smallish shrimp (we counted 13) and 2 ounces of mild, ketchupy cocktail sauce that could use a good extra shot of horseradish and maybe a little Tabasco.
Just about all the carbs and sugar and most of the calories (60) are in the sauce, so consider eating the protein-rich shellfish plain for less dietary shr-impact.
-- Jennifer Christman
Slim Pickings is a weekly review of light foods.
