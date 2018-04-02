COMING TO VERIZON: North Little Rock venue schedules performances by 'legendary' comedians, country star

A North Little Rock venue Monday announced two performances set for this fall.

In November, "legendary" actors and comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring their “An Evening You Will Forget For the Rest of Your Life,” Verizon Arena said.

Tickets for the Nov. 30 show will go on sale at noon Friday and range in price from $59.50 to $250, according to a news release.

The performance will feature standup comedy, musical numbers, film clips, conversations about their experiences and a joint performance with Grammy-winning Steep Canyon Rangers, the venue said.

And in October, country singer Thomas Rhett will perform at Verizon with Brett Young and Midland on his Life Changes tour, according to a separate news release. The Grammy nominee's hits include "Die a Happy Man" and "It Goes Like This."

Tickets for Rhett’s Oct. 11 concert will reportedly go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They range in price from $32.75 to $77.75.