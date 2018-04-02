A ceremonial chair for a monarch: 6
Cloth or netting hung between two supports and used as a bed: 7
A bench in a church: 3
A cupboard with drawers and usually shelves on top: 5
A backless sofa or couch: 5
A padded, upholstered seat, usually having neither a back nor arms: 7
A wardrobe or movable cabinet, typically one that is ornate or antique: 7
A small, table-like chest of drawers: 6
A large sideboard with drawers and cupboards: 6
ANSWERS
Throne
Hammock
Pew
Hutch
Divan
Ottoman or hassock
Armoire
Lowboy
Buffet
ActiveStyle on 04/02/2018
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Furniture words
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Super Quiz: Furniture words
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.