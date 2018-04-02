Subscribe Register Login
Monday, April 02, 2018, 2:15 a.m.

Super Quiz: Furniture words

This article was published today at 1:45 a.m.

  1. A ceremonial chair for a monarch: 6

  2. Cloth or netting hung between two supports and used as a bed: 7

  3. A bench in a church: 3

  4. A cupboard with drawers and usually shelves on top: 5

  5. A backless sofa or couch: 5

  6. A padded, upholstered seat, usually having neither a back nor arms: 7

  7. A wardrobe or movable cabinet, typically one that is ornate or antique: 7

  8. A small, table-like chest of drawers: 6

  9. A large sideboard with drawers and cupboards: 6

ANSWERS

  1. Throne

  2. Hammock

  3. Pew

  4. Hutch

  5. Divan

  6. Ottoman or hassock

  7. Armoire

  8. Lowboy

  9. Buffet

ActiveStyle on 04/02/2018

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Furniture words

