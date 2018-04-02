Super Quiz: Furniture words

A ceremonial chair for a monarch: 6

Cloth or netting hung between two supports and used as a bed: 7

A bench in a church: 3

A cupboard with drawers and usually shelves on top: 5

A backless sofa or couch: 5

A padded, upholstered seat, usually having neither a back nor arms: 7

A wardrobe or movable cabinet, typically one that is ornate or antique: 7

A small, table-like chest of drawers: 6