Trump defends Sinclair broadcasting after critical video shows anchors from around U.S., including Little Rock

NEW YORK — President Trump is jumping to the defense of the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which is under fire following the rapid spread of a video showing anchors at its stations across the country reading a script criticizing "fake" news stories.

Trump tweeted Monday that it was funny to watch "Fake News Networks" criticizing Sinclair for being biased. The president singled out CNN and NBC.

Sinclair owns nearly 200 local stations, and a video released by Deadspin over the weekend illustrated many of their anchors saying they were concerned about a "troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing our country." Deadspin said the anchors looked like hostages recording videos to prove they are alive.

The video released by Deadspin included an appearance by anchors from Little Rock's KATV, which is owned by Sinclair. In that clip, Chris May is shown standing between Beth Hunt and Erin Hawley while he talks about fake news being "extremely dangerous to our democracy." Several other anchors from other markets are shown saying the same statement.

There has been no immediate comment from Sinclair.