The Nation in Brief

Saks, sister chains report data breach

A data breach at department store chains Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at the stores.

The chains' parent company, Canada-based Hudson's Bay Co., announced the breach of its store payment systems on Sunday. The company said it was investigating and taking steps to contain the attack.

The disclosure came after New York-based security firm Gemini Advisory LLC revealed on Sunday that a hacking group known as JokerStash or Fin7 began boasting on dark websites last week that it was putting up for sale up to 5 million stolen credit and debit cards. The hackers named their stash BIGBADABOOM-2. While the extent of its holdings remains unclear, about 125,000 records were immediately released for sale.

Hudson's Bay said in a statement that it "deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this may cause," but it hasn't said how many Saks or Lord & Taylor stores or customers were affected.

U.S. 'unhappy' with Tesla data release

Federal investigators said Sunday they were "unhappy" that Tesla had released information related to a fatal crash involving one of its Model X vehicles late last month.

Tesla announced late Friday that the Tesla Model X had its semiautonomous "Autopilot" mode activated moments before it slammed into a highway barrier on U.S. 101 in California on March 23, killing driver Walter Huang, 38.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, expressed concerns with Tesla's preliminary explanation for the crash, pointing to the ongoing investigation.

"At this time the NTSB needs the assistance of Tesla to decode the data the vehicle recorded. In each of our investigations involving a Tesla vehicle, Tesla has been extremely cooperative on assisting with the vehicle data. However, the NTSB is unhappy with the release of investigative information by Tesla," spokesman Chris O'Neil said Sunday.

The investigation was focused on the damaged collision barrier and the post-crash fire that complicated the response, according to the agency. But in the wake of revelations that Huang had previously complained about the Autopilot feature on his SUV, the agency said it was investigating "all aspects of this crash including the driver's previous concerns about the autopilot."

Tillerson scrubbed from agency website

WASHINGTON -- Rex Tillerson has all but vanished from the State Department's website as his firing by tweet took effect over the weekend.

The "Secretary of State Tillerson" link at the top of the department's homepage (www.state.gov) disappeared overnight Saturday and was replaced with a generic "Secretary of State" tab.

When clicked, it leads to a page that informs visitors in a brief statement that Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan "became acting Secretary of State on April 1, 2018." It shows a photo of Sullivan signing his appointment papers as deputy in June 2017 but offers no explanation for the change in leadership.

The link to Tillerson's biography as the 69th secretary of state briefly returned a "We're sorry, that page can't be found" message. After being notified of the message, the State Department restored the link and an archive page for Tillerson's tenure was enabled.

President Donald Trump fired Tillerson in a Twitter post on March 13.

Ex-Missouri governor to push power line

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Stymied by state regulators, a renewable-energy company seeking to build one of the nation's longest power lines across a large swath of the Midwest has turned to a prominent politician in an attempt to revive its $2.3 billion project.

Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, now working as a private attorney, is to argue Tuesday to the Missouri Supreme Court that utility regulators he appointed wrongly rejected the power line while relying on an incorrect court ruling written by a judge whom Nixon also appointed.

Should Nixon prevail in court, it could help clear a path for Houston-based Clean Line Energy Partners LLC to build a 780-mile, high-voltage transmission line from the wind farms of western Kansas across Missouri and Illinois to Indiana, where it would feed into a power grid serving Eastern states.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 04/02/2018