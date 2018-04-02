WATCH: 18-year-old Arkansan advances on 'American Idol' with Kelly Clarkson ballad

Despite a few vocal hiccups, the Arkansan competing on this season of American Idol advanced to another round of competition in an episode that aired Sunday night on ABC.

Noah Davis, 18, sang Kelly Clarkson's pop ballad "Piece by Piece" in a performance that left the judges wondering where his confidence from the auditions had gone.

Still, the Royal native made it through the solo round of the show's Hollywood Week.

"It's pretty nerve-wracking," said Davis, who is taking a break from studying nursing at Arkansas Tech University.

On Monday night, the show's "Showcase Round," the remaining contestants will perform solos in front of the judges and a live audience before they are whittled down to the Top 24.