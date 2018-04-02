Home / Latest News /
WIDOW'S TAX: Military-benefits 'offset' law adds insult to injury, some say; 900+ spouses in Arkansas affected
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
With the law in place, 64,600 military widows and widowers see their potential annuity incomes reduced by about $7,300 on average per year, according to the Department of Defense.
You will be redirected to the main menu momentarily, or click here to go there immediately.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: WIDOW'S TAX: Military-benefits 'offset' law adds insult to injury, some say; 900+ spouses in Arkansas affected
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.