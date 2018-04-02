Subscribe Register Login
Monday, April 02, 2018, 7:37 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

WIDOW'S TAX: Military-benefits 'offset' law adds insult to injury, some say; 900+ spouses in Arkansas affected

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

With the law in place, 64,600 military widows and widowers see their potential annuity incomes reduced by about $7,300 on average per year, according to the Department of Defense.

You will be redirected to the main menu momentarily, or click here to go there immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: WIDOW'S TAX: Military-benefits 'offset' law adds insult to injury, some say; 900+ spouses in Arkansas affected

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online