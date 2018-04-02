Woman dies in crash after losing control of vehicle on Arkansas highway

A 26-year-old woman was killed in a crash after she lost control of her vehicle Friday night on a south Arkansas highway, state police said.

The crash happened shortly after 10:10 p.m. as Megan S. Persley of El Dorado was driving south on Arkansas 7 in Union County, according to a report.

Police say Persley lost control of a 2003 Nissan at a curve in El Dorado, causing it to leave the highway and strike a tree.

Persley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. No one else was reported hurt.

Travel conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

Persley’s death was one of at least 91 recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, based on preliminary figures.