Russia queries group on poisoning probe

MOSCOW — The Russian Foreign Ministry asked the international agency that monitors chemical weapons for information Sunday about the investigation of the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in England.

A list of questions submitted to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons includes what sort of assistance Britain requested from the watchdog agency and which sampling procedures were used to collect the substance that sickened Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

Organization representatives were part of a group of experts Britain asked to analyze the chemical agent involved in the poisonings. Britain claims it was the Soviet-manufactured nerve agent Novichok and has said Russia is likely responsible, which Moscow adamantly denies.

The Foreign Ministry’s request came on the same day that Russian diplomats and their families returned to Moscow after being expelled from the United States, part of the international fallout from the March 4 attack on the Skripals.

Fall to Earth burns up disused space lab

BEIJING — Chinese space authorities said the defunct Tiangong 1 space station mostly burned up Sunday on re-entry into the atmosphere over the central South Pacific.

The China Manned Space Engineering Office said the experimental space laboratory re-entered about 7:15 p.m. CDT Sunday.

Scientists monitoring the craft’s disintegrating orbit had forecast it would mostly burn up and would pose only the slightest of risks to people. Analysis from the Beijing Aerospace Control Center showed it had mostly burned up.

Launched in 2011, Tiangong 1 was China’s first space station, serving as an experimental platform for bigger projects, such as the Tiangong 2 launched in September 2016 and a permanent Chinese space station to be launched in the future.

Two crews of Chinese astronauts lived on the station while testing docking procedures and other operations. Its last crew departed in 2013, and contact with it was cut in 2016.

Since then, it had been monitored while it orbited gradually closer to Earth on its own.

Somali militants hit peacekeepers’ base

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s al-Shabab Islamic extremists on Sunday launched an attack on a base for African Union troops in the country’s south, killing four Ugandan peacekeepers, said Ugandan army spokesman Brig. Richard Karemire.

Four other Ugandans were injured, Karemire said. At least 22 of the attackers were killed and the rest were repelled, he said.

The attack started in the morning when two suicide car bombs exploded at the entrance to the heavily fortified base in Bulo-Marer, an agricultural town in Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region, said Somali army Col. Ahmed Hassan.

Nearly 100 fighters firing machine guns and propelled grenades attacked the base occupied by the Ugandan soldiers.

Residents reported explosions and sustained gunfire. The attack sent hundreds of terrified villagers to the bush.

“We had a frightening day, but the situation is calm now,” said Nur Yusuf, a local elder reached by phone, who added that African Union and Somali troops were patrolling the town in the evening.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

China’s retaliatory tariffs kick in today

China will change its tariff treatment for over 100 types of U.S. imported goods today, primarily certain fruits and pork products, in a previously announced response to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

China’s Customs Tariffs Commission, in a statement posted on the website of the Ministry of Finance on Sunday, said it made the decision with the approval of the State Council. China said previously that it planned to seek compensation for trade lost to the U.S. actions.

President Donald Trump in March announced tariffs on imported aluminum and steel on national security grounds that Beijing says violate World Trade Organization rules. The U.S. has since announced some exceptions for allies, including Canada and Australia. China on Sunday said the metals tariffs “caused serious damage” to its interests.