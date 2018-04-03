Lawyers seat one juror at Cosby retrial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys on Monday began picking a jury for Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial from a pool where nearly all of the men and women who could sit in judgment of the 80-year-old comedian said they had heard of the #MeToo movement.

All but one of the 120 potential jurors who answered questions about their background and views told a judge they had heard or seen something about #MeToo, the campaign that's been exposing sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Cosby is charged with drugging and sexually molesting a Temple University women's basketball administrator at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He says the sexual encounter with Andrea Constand was consensual. His last trial ended in a hung jury.

On Tuesday, a single juror was seated and three-quarters of the pool dismissed for cause -- primarily because the prospective jurors already had formed an opinion about Cosby's guilt or innocence.

A second group of 120 potential jurors was to arrive at the courthouse today.

Democrat: Regret response, won't run

HARTFORD, Conn. -- U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn., announced Monday that she will not seek re-election this year amid calls for her resignation over her handling of the firing of a former chief of staff accused of harassment, threats and violence against female employees in her congressional office.

Esty, an outspoken #MeToo advocate, was accused of not protecting female workers from ex-Chief of Staff Tony Baker. Esty has said she regrets not advancing an internal investigation into the allegations, which revealed more allegations of abuse, and said she regrets providing "even the slightest assistance to this individual as he sought a new job."

Esty said she determined "that it is in the best interest of my constituents and my family to end my time in Congress at the end of this year and not seek re-election."

Pruitt's rent OK with EPA ethics official

WASHINGTON -- An ethics official at the Environmental Protection Agency said that Administrator Scott Pruitt's lease of a Capitol Hill condo tied to a prominent fossil-fuels lobbyist didn't violate federal rules.

A memo signed by Kevin Minoli contends that Pruitt's $50-a-night rental payments equal a fair market rate of $1,500 per month. The memo was dated March 30, the day after ABC News first reported Pruitt lived last year in a condo co-owned by the wife of Steven Hart, a registered lobbyist whose firm pushed the EPA to relax pollution regulations. Pruitt's college-aged daughter stayed in the second bedroom while interning at the White House last summer.

"The lease did not require payment when the property was not utilized," Minoli wrote.

Pruitt paid a total of $6,100 over the six-month period he leased the property, an average of about $1,000 a month.

Jennifer Kaplan, a spokesman for EPA's inspector general, said Monday that the office is evaluating a request to investigate the administrator's condo lease.

In opioid sweep, DEA reports 28 arrests

WASHINGTON -- The Drug Enforcement Administration arrested 28 drug prescribers and pharmacists, and revoked the licenses of 147 people who handle controlled substances, as part of a nationwide crackdown on the illegal use and distribution of opioids and other prescription medication, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

The 45-day enforcement "surge" stemmed from a review, ordered by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, of 80 million drug transactions. The review revealed dispensers who sold disproportionately large amounts of drugs, particularly opioid painkillers, and sparked 188 investigations.

It did not appear that the effort targeted any of the drug distributors or manufacturers that have been blamed for allowing hundreds of millions of opioid painkillers to pour out of the legitimate supply chain into the black market.

