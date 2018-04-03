Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, April 03, 2018, 5:02 p.m.

Arkansas attorney general announces pregnancy

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 3:46 p.m.

PHOTO BY AP FILE PHOTO

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks to media at Trump Tower in this 2016 file photo.

Arkansas' attorney general and her husband are expecting a baby due in August, she said Tuesday.

"We can't wait to teach the little one how to drive a tractor!" Leslie Rutledge wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to our friends and family for love and prayers."

Boyce Johnson, Rutledge's husband since December 2015, owns a farm in Crittenden County. Rutledge was sworn in as the state's attorney general in January 2015.

