Arkansas attorney general announces pregnancy
This article was published today at 3:46 p.m.
Boyce & I are thrilled to announce that I am expecting a baby due in August—truly a gift from God! We can’t wait to teach the little one how to drive a tractor! Thank you to our friends & family for love & prayers. pic.twitter.com/nGPmQAiGr3— Leslie Rutledge (@LeslieRutledge) April 3, 2018
Arkansas' attorney general and her husband are expecting a baby due in August, she said Tuesday.
"We can't wait to teach the little one how to drive a tractor!" Leslie Rutledge wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to our friends and family for love and prayers."
Boyce Johnson, Rutledge's husband since December 2015, owns a farm in Crittenden County. Rutledge was sworn in as the state's attorney general in January 2015.
