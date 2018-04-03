Home / Latest News /
Arkansas State University names business college after donor of $10 million
This article was published today at 12:17 p.m.
Arkansas State University named its business college Tuesday to honor the donor of the largest individual gift in the university's history.
The $10 million came from alumnus Neil Griffin, a retired businessman who now lives in Kerrville, Texas, the university said.
“I don’t think at any other time in the history of this university that people are feeling more positive about what could be," Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch said at a ceremony announcing the name of the Neil Griffin College of Business.
Griffin gave the university a scholarship endowment fund of $5 million in 2012. He is a native of Needham, a small community near Jonesboro.
