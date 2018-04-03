Home / Latest News /
Butcher-bound bull escapes, is fatally shot by police chief
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:10 p.m.
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A 600-pound bull bound for the butcher escaped its trailer and led authorities in Maine on a 90-minute chase before it was fatally shot by the police chief, who said it posed a threat to onlookers.
The bull broke loose from its trailer around 4:30 p.m. Monday in Skowhegan. The bull ran around a few buildings before jumping in the Kennebec River.
Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said authorities tried to catch the bull by luring it with a steer but were unsuccessful.
He said he shot the bull when it climbed a riverbank and started acting aggressively toward a group of 50 onlookers.
Bucknam said the dead bull slid back into the river and floated downstream and then down the falls at a dam. He said he didn't know what happened to the bull.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Butcher-bound bull escapes, is fatally shot by police chief
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.