Candidate for Arkansas House urged to drop out over anti-gay comments

An Arkansas Libertarian Party group urged a state House candidate to drop out of the race Tuesday, days after his Facebook comments about gay people drew criticism.

Justin Jones, a Libertarian challenger of Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, said he will continue his campaign "despite backlash caused by media."

In a Facebook comment from his personal account Saturday, Jones reportedly called gay people "disgusting" in response to a post that was critical of the American Red Cross' ban on blood donations from men who have had sex with other men in the last year.

"The likelihood of a f** catching HIV is 1000% more likely than any straight person," Jones wrote.

The original comment has since been deleted but was shown in a screenshot in another post from Jones' Facebook friend Myah Baeza.

"Why in God's name would you say that?" Baeza responded.

"Because it's true," Jones said, later adding, "F*** are disgusting."

After receiving criticism on Facebook, Jones apologized and said he would donate $100 to Log Cabin Republicans, an organization that represents LGBT conservatives.

Michael Kalagias, chairman of the Benton County Libertarian Party, condemned Jones' remarks in a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday that urged him to drop out of the race.

"The Benton County Libertarian Party urges Mr. Jones to immediately abandon his campaign for office, and to refrain from returning to the public arena until such time as he has gained enough knowledge, wisdom and maturity to do so responsibly," Kalagias said.

Jones wrote on a Facebook account created for his campaign that he has informed Kalagias he will not drop out and that he "will continue to fight on the behalf of District 87," which includes the cities of Elm Springs, Siloam Springs, Springdale and Tontitown.

Primary elections take place May 22, and the general election is Nov. 6.