Election dispute likely headed to Arkansas Supreme Court

CONWAY — A Faulkner County election dispute appears headed to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

A judge on Tuesday stood by his earlier ruling that state Parole Board member Andy Shock can legally run for a position on the Faulkner County Quorum Court.

Shock, a Republican from Saltillo, is challenging the Republican incumbent, Johnny Brady of Vilonia, for the District 10 seat on the Quorum Court. There is no Democratic contender for the position.

Circuit Judge Chris Carnahan rejected motions by the attorney for Brady, 70, and Brady’s daughter, Shelly Carpenter, to recuse from the case or otherwise to reverse the ruling on Shock’s candidacy.

Chris Burks, Brady's attorney, said in an email that his clients will appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

