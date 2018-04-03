Forecasters: Much of Arkansas faces risk for severe weather ahead of midweek cold spell

Much of Arkansas’ southeast half faces an enhanced risk for severe storms Tuesday ahead of a midweek cold spell, according to the National Weather Service.

Jonesboro, Pine Bluff and West Memphis are included in the area under the enhanced threat, the agency’s North Little Rock office said in an advisory.

Storms are forecast to enter eastern Arkansas between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Damaging winds will be the primary threats, meteorologists said, though large hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible.

The weather service's Memphis office said around 9:25 a.m. that the tornado risk had "increased some," meaning a significant tornado could occur in northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri and northwest Tennessee.

Further west, a swath of the state including Little Rock, El Dorado, Conway, Searcy, Texarkana and Arkadelphia faces a slight risk for storms to turn severe.

Strong, southerly winds between 25 and 30 mph will be in place Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Behind it, northwest winds will also be possible into the evening hours, the weather service said.

Overnight lows are expected to dip into the mid 20s to lower 30s across northern and western parts of Arkansas.

The state’s southeast will see morning temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s, according to the latest advisory.