Hazing allegation at Arkansas high school probed

A central Arkansas school district is investigating allegations of hazing on a high school sports team, officials said.

Arkansas State Police and the Saline County sheriff's office are assisting with an investigation that involves the Bauxite High School baseball team, according to a news release Monday from the Bauxite School District.

The district declined to release further information Monday afternoon, citing student privacy laws.

"We take all threats to student safety very seriously and are taking immediate actions to ensure the safety of all student-athletes," the release said.

State Desk on 04/03/2018