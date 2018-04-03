Northwest Arkansas residents warned that 'True Detective' filming to include stunt work, pyrotechnics this week

Loud noises and smoke Fayetteville residents may notice this week are not causes for alarm and are instead part of filming for True Detective, authorities said.

Fayetteville Fire Department spokesman Chief Mauro Campos said part of production on the show’s third season will include having “some [stunt] cars roll over and explode.”

Rehearsals started Monday, and filming is set for Wednesday through Friday on Boone Street, which is a residential area off of 15th Street, Campos said.

Campos advised that residents and other passers-by may hear noises and see pyrotechnics each day until around 6 p.m.

Residents will still have access to their homes and authorities will be present to ensure safety, he said.

Officials announced in December that the HBO crime anthology series would film in Arkansas. Shooting began in February and is set to continue through June.

Among those on the True Detective cast are Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali, who is playing a state police detective, and actress Carmen Ejogo, who is playing a schoolteacher with a connection to two missing children.