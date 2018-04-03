Man accused of shooting Arkansas deputy acquitted

FAYETTEVILLE — A man accused of shooting an Arkansas deputy has been acquitted due to a mental illness.

KHOG-TV reported that Raymond Lee Plumlee was acquitted Monday in the March 2016 shooting of Washington County Lt. Tion Augustine. Plumlee had been charged with attempted capital murder. Augustine was injured in the shooting but has since recovered and is back on full duty.

The acquittal comes after the Arkansas State Hospital diagnosed Plumlee with schizophrenia. A forensic report states his state of mind during the alleged crime rendered him "incapable of appreciating the criminality of his conduct." The report also sttes Plumlee was incapable of "conforming his conduct to the requirements of the law."

On the day of the shooting, his mother contacted law enforcement to say he was "psychotic and suicidal," according to a police report, and Plumlee fired multiple shots through bushes when authorities arrived, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Prosecutor Matt Durrett said Plumlee will be kept in the state hospital until he no longer poses a danger.