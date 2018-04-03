Home / Latest News /
Arkansas film festival says Aisha Tyler, 'Orange is the New Black' star to join Geena Davis on 2018 panel
This article was published today at 4:10 p.m.
The fourth annual Bentonville Film Festival announced its lineup of TV and film stars and a schedule of events Tuesday.
Panel participants include Aisha Tyler, known for her work on Archer and Criminal Minds, Alysia Reiner from Orange is the New Black and Academy Award winner Geena Davis, according to the festival's website.
The event, which runs May 2-5, focuses on diversity and inclusion in all forms of media.
In addition to actors, producers and other entertainment industry workers, the festival will host representatives from companies that include Coca-Cola, Caterpillar Inc. and Proctor & Gamble.
"The BFF discussion events are designed to create dialogue and inspire action," festival CEO Trevor Drinkwater said. "These industry leaders are speaking up because they are all committed to immediate action to assure the media they produce, market, distribute or support financially inspires all young minds to do great things."
Individual passes go on sale this week, the festival said.
