Police ID suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Little Rock

Police have named the man who was fatally shot over the holiday weekend in Little Rock, as well as the suspect arrested in his killing.

Officers responded shortly before 5:40 p.m. Easter Sunday to 11100 block of West David O. Dodd Road, which is just east of Interstate 430, in reference to a shooting.

Joshua Loy, 40, of Little Rock was found lying unresponsive in the front yard of a house with a gunshot wound in his upper body, the Little Rock Police Department said in a news release.

Loy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Michael Wood, 53, of Little Rock was arrested around 5:50 p.m. Sunday on one count of first-degree murder in the death, records show. He was described as a resident of the home where Loy was found shot.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said the shooting reportedly stemmed from a "disturbance" between the gunman and the victim.

Loy's death marked the 12th homicide so far this year in Arkansas' capital city.

Metro on 04/03/2018