Police ID suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Little Rock
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
Police have named the man who was fatally shot over the holiday weekend in Little Rock, as well as the suspect arrested in his killing.
Officers responded shortly before 5:40 p.m. Easter Sunday to 11100 block of West David O. Dodd Road, which is just east of Interstate 430, in reference to a shooting.
Joshua Loy, 40, of Little Rock was found lying unresponsive in the front yard of a house with a gunshot wound in his upper body, the Little Rock Police Department said in a news release.
Loy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Michael Wood, 53, of Little Rock was arrested around 5:50 p.m. Sunday on one count of first-degree murder in the death, records show. He was described as a resident of the home where Loy was found shot.
Little Rock Police Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said the shooting reportedly stemmed from a "disturbance" between the gunman and the victim.
Loy's death marked the 12th homicide so far this year in Arkansas' capital city.
