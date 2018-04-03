Home / Latest News /
Authorities respond to shooting at YouTube headquarters
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:49 p.m. Updated today at 4:36 p.m.
SAN BRUNO, Calif. — Police and federal agents converged Tuesday on YouTube's headquarters in the San Francisco Bay area after receiving multiple reports of a shooting. A hospital said it received four or five patients without providing further details.
Police in the city of San Bruno said there was an active shooter but did not immediately provide more information. Multiple 911 calls reported gunfire, and police and fire officials swarmed the area, City Manager Connie Jackson said.
Television news footage showed people leaving the building in a line, holding their arms in the air for police to inspect as they were leaving the building.
Officers patted down people to make sure none had weapons, and police vehicles surrounded the area. Northern California's Stanford Hospital said it has received four to five patients, but a hospital spokeswoman did not have information on their conditions or their wounds.
Google, which owns the world's biggest online video website, posted on Twitter that the company is coordinating with authorities. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also said it responded to the shooting at YouTube's suburban campus.
The White House said President Donald Trump was briefed on a shooting at YouTube headquarters and that officials were monitoring it.
Coroner's spokesman Thomas McGovern said investigators were called to the scene Tuesday afternoon. He would not say if anyone was dead.
YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik posted on Twitter that he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he was barricaded in a room with his co-workers before being safely evacuated.
Will Hudson said a friend who works for YouTube texted him about the shooter.
"I think there might be a shooter in my building," read one text. "The fire alarm went off so we started to evacuate and then people [started] running saying there was a shooter."
Hudson said the friend made it safely back to San Francisco and was in contact with his family. Hudson said he's become used to hearing about gun violence but has never been so close to it before.
"It just feels strange. It feels like it could really be anyone. That's really the strangeness of it," he said.
Calls and emails to YouTube representatives seeking comment were not immediately returned.
RBear says... April 3, 2018 at 4:10 p.m.
Yep, people with GUNS are the problem. I guess that because of the obsession of some we will have to continually live in a state of fear of active shooter incidents. Thank you 2Aers for making my life worse off.
Packman says... April 3, 2018 at 4:17 p.m.
Hey RBear - Your life is worse off because you are a despicable piece of sh*t.
.
The injured have barely arrived at the hospital and you begin promoting a political narrative. Good GAWD at least have the human decency to first have good thoughts for the victims and first responders.
RBear says... April 3, 2018 at 4:30 p.m.
Pack it's because I'm getting tired of active shooter incidents. I know where you "work" you don't have to worry about these things. Oh, and cut with the "thoughts and prayers" BS. You haven't been concerned about victims since I've seen you in here. You're more concerned about your little "toys" over anything else. Calling like it is.
RBear says... April 3, 2018 at 4:31 p.m.
BTW, I knew you'd flock to this article as soon as you saw it. It's about the only thing you seem to be able to comment about in here.
RBear says... April 3, 2018 at 4:35 p.m.
I'm guessing you don't have to look at a former co-worker's status that she is safe and okay after sheltering in place from an active shooter. Yea, you're pretty detached from this BS created by gun nuts like yourself.
Packman says... April 3, 2018 at 4:37 p.m.
No it's not, RBear. It's because you're a despicable piece of sh*t. If you really wanted to decrease violent crime you would be open to ALL ideas on the subject. But you don't care about saving lives but only promoting a political agenda to get votes for democrats. THAT is why you are a despicable piece of sh*t.
RBear says... April 3, 2018 at 4:44 p.m.
Ah, good old Pack. Open to all ideas like more guns, but not open to universal background checks or assault weapons bans. Just to let you know, a recent poll showed that Americans are not on your side on the issues regardless what bizarre little argument you might try to trot out with, then backtrack on. I know, you haven't had your NRA meme fed to you yet to figure out how to counter on the arguments. I'll give you a day or two to get the "message" right since that's what it seems to take.
...
And notice I don't call you a "despicable piece of sh*t." I guess when you've got nothing, that's all a Trump demographic can muster up as a response. Keep digging for something and MAYBE you'll be able to drag out some meaningful dialogue on this. No "political agenda" on this. Just fed up with the entire gun nut craze.
