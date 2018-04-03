Home / Latest News /
Candidate for Pulaski County superintendent job drops out before interview
This article was published today at 2:12 p.m.
A candidate for the Pulaski County Special School District job has dropped out, the district said Tuesday, the day of his scheduled finalist interview.
James Harris, superintendent of the Daniel Boone Area School District in Douglassville, Pa., was set to go before the district’s school board at 2 p.m.
In an email sent shortly before 1:30 p.m., a Pulaski County Special district spokeswoman said Harris withdrew “for personal reasons.”
Another finalist, Erick Pruitt, will now take his interview spot. Pruitt is the area superintendent in the Houston Independent School District.
Harris was chosen as one of three finalists out of nine applicants to replace Superintendent Jerry Guess. Guess was fired by the board in July 2017 in a dispute over the district's legal representation.
The school board is scheduled to go into executive session at 4 p.m.
Read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
Information for this article was contributed by Cynthia Howell of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
