Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, April 03, 2018, 2:56 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Candidate for Pulaski County superintendent job drops out before interview

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:12 p.m.

James Harris

James Harris


A candidate for the Pulaski County Special School District job has dropped out, the district said Tuesday, the day of his scheduled finalist interview.

James Harris, superintendent of the Daniel Boone Area School District in Douglassville, Pa., was set to go before the district’s school board at 2 p.m.

In an email sent shortly before 1:30 p.m., a Pulaski County Special district spokeswoman said Harris withdrew “for personal reasons.”

Another finalist, Erick Pruitt, will now take his interview spot. Pruitt is the area superintendent in the Houston Independent School District.

Harris was chosen as one of three finalists out of nine applicants to replace Superintendent Jerry Guess. Guess was fired by the board in July 2017 in a dispute over the district's legal representation.

The school board is scheduled to go into executive session at 4 p.m.

Read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Information for this article was contributed by Cynthia Howell of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Candidate for Pulaski County superintendent job drops out before interview

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online