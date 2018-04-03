Home / Latest News /
Second trial begins in Arkansas for man accused of sexual assault, rape
By The Texarkana Gazette
A second jury trial began Monday in Miller County for a man whose child sex abuse trial last year ended with a hung jury.
Jared Allen Harper, 36, is charged with rape, second-degree sexual assault and indecency with a child, the Texarkana Gazette reported.
Harper is accused of repeatedly abusing a now 14-year-old girl. The girl testified at trial that Harper entered her life when she was a toddler and that the two had a close relationship.
The girl was 11 when she first disclosed the alleged abuse. A pastor who learned of the allegations contacted authorities and an investigation began.
