Tuesday, April 03, 2018, 10:20 a.m.

Second trial begins in Arkansas for man accused of sexual assault, rape

By The Texarkana Gazette

This article was published today at 9:18 a.m.

Jared Allen Harper (Photo via Texarkana Gazette)

A second jury trial began Monday in Miller County for a man whose child sex abuse trial last year ended with a hung jury.

Jared Allen Harper, 36, is charged with rape, second-degree sexual assault and indecency with a child, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Harper is accused of repeatedly abusing a now 14-year-old girl. The girl testified at trial that Harper entered her life when she was a toddler and that the two had a close relationship.

The girl was 11 when she first disclosed the alleged abuse. A pastor who learned of the allegations contacted authorities and an investigation began.

