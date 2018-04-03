Security official arrested in strangulation death of central Arkansas music festival attendee, sheriff says

Authorities have arrested a security official in the strangulation death of an out-of-state attendee at a central Arkansas music festival last month.

Around 11 p.m. March 17, a deputy with the Faulkner County sheriff’s office was contacted by a security personnel at Cosmic Flux in Greenbrier in reference to a problem with an attendee.

The event, billed as a “family-friendly music and arts festival,” was held over three days at Cadron Creek Outfitters, 54 Cargile Lane.

The security official, 34-year-old Anthony Paul Flick of Greenbrier, told the deputy that a man later identified as 24-year-old Austin Michael Dodson of Texas appeared to be “asleep” in the road, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

A short time later, authorities found Dodson unresponsive. His face was discolored and he was not breathing, the sheriff’s office said.

First responders as well as festival staff tried to revive Dodson at the scene before he was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dodson’s body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory, where medical examiners determined that his death was caused by strangulation.

Flick was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Anderson, Mo., on March 29 on a manslaughter charge, the release states. He was booked into the McDonald County, Mo., jail around 1:15 p.m. that day, according to an online inmate roster.

As of Tuesday morning, he was awaiting extradition to Faulkner County.

The sheriff’s office said that the investigation has yielded “probable cause to believe the Flux security team’s actions resulted in [Dodson’s] death.”