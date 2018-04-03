Nigerian militants kill 15 people in raids

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria -- Nigeria's Boko Haram Islamic extremists attacked two villages on the outskirts of the northeastern city of Maiduguri late Sunday, killing at least 15 people, the military said Monday.

The Boko Haram militants tried to enter the center of Maiduguri, the provincial capital of Borno state, but army soldiers repelled them, gunning down six armed insurgents and seven suicide bombers, said army spokesman Col. Onyema Nwachukwu. At least 83 people were injured and are receiving medical attention, he said.

Residents of Maiduguri retreated to their homes Sunday night during the hours-long battle marked by thunderous explosions and gunfire heard until the early hours of Monday.

The repelled insurgents detonated their bombs in the outlying villages of Bille Shuwa and Alikaranti, with one soldier among the 15 casualties, said Nwachukwu.

Survivors of the attack said most of those killed by the suicide bombs were youths at a viewing center and were targeted when they fled after hearing gunfire between the soldiers and the Boko Haram fighters.

Shootout, prison riot deadly in Mexico

MEXICO CITY -- Prosecutors in western Mexico said Monday that one policeman and eight gunmen are dead after a shootout in the state of Jalisco.

The state prosecutor's office said the police officers were patrolling the town of Jalostotitlan when assailants opened fire on them from several vehicles. After the gunfight, the dead gunmen were found in pickups and SUVs or on the ground around them.

Three police officers were wounded in the shootout late Sunday.

Also Monday, authorities in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz said an eighth person -- an inmate -- has died as a result of a weekend prison riot.

Six police officers died Sunday from smoke inhalation after prisoners started a fire while resisting an effort to transfer dangerous inmates out of the La Toma prison.

A seventh person, later identified as an inmate, also died Sunday, apparently as a result of a fight with another prisoner.

Airstrike fatal to 14 people in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen -- An airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition near Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeida killed at least 14 people on Monday, according to a senior health official.

The airstrike hit a compound housing displaced people in the town of al-Hami, according to Walid al-Emmad, the deputy health minister. He said at least eight women and five girls were among those killed.

The Saudi-led coalition has been at war with Iran-allied Houthi rebels for more than three years, a conflict that has killed more than 10,000 people and devastated the Arab world's poorest country. Saudi-led airstrikes have killed thousands of civilians and destroyed hospitals, schools and markets.

A leading human-rights group on Monday called on Saudi Arabia to lift its blockade on Yemen, and for the Houthis to stop firing missiles across the border into the kingdom. "The Saudis can't use Houthi rockets to justify impeding life-saving goods for Yemen's civilian population," said Sarah Leah Whitson, the Mideast director for Human Rights Watch.

Killed 5 Somali extremists, U.S. claims

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- The U.S. military announced Sunday that it launched an airstrike that killed five extremist militants in central Somalia.

The U.S. Africa Command confirmed that the airstrike was near El-Bur. The U.S. said it assessed that no civilians were killed in the airstrike.

Two Somali intelligence officials said on Sunday that the airstrike targeted a vehicle carrying senior al-Shabab officials and the dead included a woman.

Al-Shabab officials did not immediately comment on the incident. However, pro-al-Shabab media outlets reported that only two civilians were killed in the airstrike, quoting senior commanders of the militant group.

The U.S. has carried out more than a dozen drone strikes against al-Shabab since last year.

