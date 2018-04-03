Style: How to make kolaches at home

Kolaches are Czech-born, Texas-favorite soft rolls with a satisfyingly sunken patch of filling. Ask almost anyone from the Lone Star State whether they know about kolache [co-LAHCH] and be prepared for a promotional treatise. Nebraska, Minnesota and Wisconsin stake their own kolache claims, writes Cathy Barrow for The Washington Post.

Making these yeasted baked goods at home isn’t as difficult as you may think. You just need a little time and a sturdy mixer. It’s easy to mix and match the fillings in a single batch: apricot, sweetened cheese, Nutella.

Consider the fillings an excuse to make your own personal kolache. A little cheese topped with a spoonful of apricot and showered with coconut streusel? Yes, please. Or choose to use just one filling. This time. You’ll make more, I just know it. These are irresistibly delicious treats, and, really, a lot of fun to make.

For more and a recipe, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.