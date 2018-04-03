Police: 17-year-old loses control of sports car, dies in crash on Arkansas road

A 17-year-old girl was killed after the sports car she was driving traveled off a northeast Arkansas road and struck a culvert Monday night, authorities said.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Caraway Road, according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.

Police say the teenager, whose name was not released, drove into oncoming traffic before losing control of her northbound Nissan 350Z.

The car then traveled off the road and crossed back into the northbound lane before veering into a yard, spinning sideways and striking a concrete culvert, the report states.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one else was reported hurt.

The Jonesboro Fire Department and Medic One Ambulance Service also responded to the crash.

Arkansas State Police said conditions at the time were clear and dry.

The teen's death was one of at least 93 fatalities recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary state police data.