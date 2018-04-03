Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, April 03, 2018, 12:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Trump says he wants to use military to control border until wall is built

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:05 p.m.

president-donald-trump-stops-to-speak-to-members-of-the-media-as-he-arrives-for-easter-services-with-first-lady-melania-trump-at-episcopal-church-of-bethesda-by-the-sea-in-palm-beach-fla-sunday-april-1-2018-ap-photopablo-martinez-monsivais

President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump says he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his promised wall is built.

Trump said during a lunch with Baltic leaders that he’s spoken with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis about the idea.

He added that “We’re going to be doing things militarily until we can have a wall and proper security" and called it a “big step.”

Trump signed a spending bill last month that provided far less money for the wall than he wanted.

He’s been complaining that U.S. borders are too porous and its immigration laws are too weak.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Trump says he wants to use military to control border until wall is built

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online