Trump says he wants to use military to control border until wall is built

President Donald Trump says he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his promised wall is built.

Trump said during a lunch with Baltic leaders that he’s spoken with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis about the idea.

He added that “We’re going to be doing things militarily until we can have a wall and proper security" and called it a “big step.”

Trump signed a spending bill last month that provided far less money for the wall than he wanted.

He’s been complaining that U.S. borders are too porous and its immigration laws are too weak.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.