USS Little Rock finally on its way to home port after being stuck in ice for 3 months

The USS Little Rock, a Navy warship named for Arkansas’ capital city, finally dislodged after being stuck on the St. Lawrence River for three months after its December commissioning.

The littoral combat ship is now on its way to its home port in Mayport, Fla., according to a Tuesday news release from the USS Little Rock Commissioning Committee.

On Dec. 16, along the Buffalo, N.Y., waterfront, the ship was ceremoniously brought to life aside the original USS Little Rock. The elder ship was first put in service in 1945 and is now a 610-foot floating museum.

Then, trouble came. The newer ship got trapped in ice near Montreal around Christmas Eve, the Toronto Star first reported.

It remained there, with a crew of about 70, until it finally left Saturday, USNI News reported.

“The ship was moored at the Port of Montreal until weather conditions improved and the St. Lawrence Seaway melted enough for the safe passage of the ship,” Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson told the outlet.

“Keeping the ship in Montreal until weather conditions improved ensured the safety of the ship and crew.”

The ship was manufactured by Lockheed Martin and is a small, agile model meant for operations close to shore.

The release did not say when the ship is expected to reach Florida.