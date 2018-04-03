Home / Latest News /
Warrant: Mom told investigators she put marijuana blunt in 1-year-old's mouth
By The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. — A search warrant says a North Carolina mother confessed to letting her 1-year-old child smoke pot in a social media video that went viral.
The warrant released Monday allows police to take pictures of the Raleigh apartment where investigators say 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton helped her daughter inhale marijuana.
A version of the video that's received millions of views shows the hand of an adult off-screen holding a cigarillo to the child's lips. The child coos and appears to inhale before letting out a puff of smoke.
Police said Facebook users alerted them to the smoking child videos.
Lofton is charged with child abuse, marijuana possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Her lawyer didn't return an email seeking comment.
