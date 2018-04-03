Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, April 03, 2018, 12:47 p.m.

Warrant: Mom told investigators she put marijuana blunt in 1-year-old's mouth

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:52 a.m.

This undated provided by the Wake County, N.C, jail, shows Brianna Ashanti Lofton, who is accused of allowing her baby to smoke a small cigar in a video that went viral.

PHOTO BY WAKE COUNTY JAIL VIA AP, FILE

RALEIGH, N.C. — A search warrant says a North Carolina mother confessed to letting her 1-year-old child smoke pot in a social media video that went viral.

The warrant released Monday allows police to take pictures of the Raleigh apartment where investigators say 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton helped her daughter inhale marijuana.

A version of the video that's received millions of views shows the hand of an adult off-screen holding a cigarillo to the child's lips. The child coos and appears to inhale before letting out a puff of smoke.

Police said Facebook users alerted them to the smoking child videos.

Lofton is charged with child abuse, marijuana possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Her lawyer didn't return an email seeking comment.

