73-year-old Arkansas woman killed in head-on highway crash

A 73-year-old Arkansas woman was killed in a head-on crash that injured another driver Tuesday afternoon, state police said.

The crash happened about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Laura Chesser of Beech Grove was driving a 2013 Ford west on U.S. 412 in Greene County when a 2014 Dodge crossed the centerline and struck the Ford head-on, the report states. Both vehicles went into a ditch, police said.

Chesser suffered fatal injuries. The Dodge's driver, 46-year-old Tammy Massey of Paragould, was injured and taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould, according to the report.

Conditions were said to be sunny and dry and the time of the wreck.

At least 94 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary statistics show.