AG Rutledge says baby girl due in August

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Tuesday that she is expecting her first child with husband Boyce Johnson.

Rutledge, 41, announced her pregnancy in a post on Twitter, telling her followers, "We can't wait to teach the little one how to drive a tractor." In a phone call with a reporter later, she clarified that the tractor will be a pink John Deere -- and that she is having a girl.

The baby is due in August, Rutledge said. The first-term Republican attorney general has already begun campaigning for re-election in November, and she does not have an opponent in the spring primary.

Rutledge said she's keeping up with plans to visit all of the state's 75 counties this year by June. On Tuesday, she said she had visited Prescott and Magnolia.

"We're going to keep the campaign going, but this [the pregnancy] is something we've been prayerful and hopeful for," Rutledge said.

Rutledge and Johnson married in 2015 at the Lafayette Building in Little Rock. She said the couple splits their time between Maumelle and a farm near Marion.

It's the first child for both Rutledge and her husband, she said. They haven't picked a name yet.

In addition to her title as the state's top attorney and running a re-election campaign, Rutledge serves as chairman of the national Republican Attorneys General Association. A former attorney for the Department of Human Services, Rutledge was elected in 2014 to a four-year term.

In the Nov. 6 general election, Rutledge will face Democrat Mike Lee and Libertarian Kerry Hicks.

