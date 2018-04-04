Arkansas attorney general, Sen. Cotton say they want tougher penalties for drug dealers

Echoing a recent call by President Donald Trump, both U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge expressed openness Wednesday to the expanded use of the death penalty against drug dealers as a method of combatting the opioid crisis.

Cotton spoke at the attorney general’s offices in Little Rock on Wednesday about a new law he is proposing to increase the federal minimum sentences for procession of fentanyl, an especially lethal synthetic opioid.

Both Cotton and Rutledge are Republicans. At their news conference, they were flanked by state law enforcement and health officials as well as parents of children who had died of overdoses.

[Sign up for the Arkansas politics and legislative updates email newsletter]

While Cotton said he is not pushing for an expansion of the death penalty through his proposed legislation, he said prosecutors should allowed to more aggressively seek the highest punishment for drug dealers under an existing federal law known as the Kingpin Statute.

In a news release, Rutledge said: "This is a multi-faceted problem, and I am committed to an all-of-the-above approach that includes more stringent punishment for criminal activity, educational tools to empower future generations to help them make responsible decisions about prescription drug use, and litigation that will hold companies responsible for the damage they have brought to our State.”

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.