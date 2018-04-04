Arkansas college president charged in kickback scheme involving state grants pleads guilty

The president of Ecclesia College in Springdale pleaded guilty Wednesday to a fraud charge in a kickback scheme involving state grants for his school.

Oren Paris III was scheduled to go to trial Monday alongside former state Sen. Jon Woods of Springdale and consultant Randell G. Shelton Jr., formerly of Alma.

The Justice Department alleges Paris paid Woods and then-state Rep. Micah Neal of Springdale kickbacks in return for $550,000 in grants from them to his college from 2013 through 2014. Shelton is accused of using a consulting firm he owned as a way to pass along the kickbacks to Neal and Woods through consulting fees approved by Paris.

Paris pleaded guilty to transferring $50,000 of a $200,000 in grant money from Woods and Neal to Shelton. Shelton sent $40,000 of the money to Woods as a kickback, according to Paris’ plea.

Woods faces 15 counts of fraud, all relating to either wire or mail transfers of money. Paris and Shelton were named in 14 of the fraud charges. Each is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud. Woods is also charged with one count of money laundering in connection with the purchase of a cashier's check.

A hearing for Woods is set for Monday afternoon.

Paris resigned Tuesday as college president and also resigned from the board of the school his father founded.

He was allowed to enter a conditional plea, which is rare, according to Paris’ attorney, Travis Story. Paris will be allowed to appeal the judge’s refusal to dismiss the case, and, if he prevails, the guilty plea and indictment will be voided, Story said.

Paris was allowed to remain free on his existing bond, but his travel was restricted to three Northwest Arkansas counties.

The case involves grants from the state General Improvement Fund, which is controlled by legislators. The state Supreme Court declared the method of distribution unconstitutional in a ruling Oct. 5.

Neal, a Republican, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy count on Jan. 4, 2017, for his role, admitting he took two kickbacks totaling $38,000 in exchange for directing grants to two nonprofit groups. He has not been sentenced.

The indictment doesn't give a total figure of what Wood is accused of receiving in kickbacks because portions of it were reportedly paid in cash.

Paris had tried to distance himself from Woods. He asked for a separate trial on April 24, a month after the indictments were served. Paris argued the indictment against Woods alleged wrongdoing outside of the Ecclesia grants. The judge denied the request.

Paris filed another motion in September to keep out of evidence any incriminating statements Woods made to prosecutors while he was cooperating with them. That motion was also denied. He also was denied a request to be told about notes and a conversation Woods' former attorney had with prosecutors. Woods had the option of sharing the information, but declined.

All three defendants initially entered not guilty pleas. They face up to 20 years in prison on the fraud and conspiracy charges, if convicted. Woods faces an additional 10 years on the money-laundering charge, if convicted.

Ecclesia used state General Improvement Fund grants to help buy two proprieties in 2013 of almost 50 acres, both for well over their county-appraised value, Benton County records show.

Ecclesia said in its grant applications it needed the land for student housing to accommodate rapid growth in its fall 2013 and fall 2014 enrollments, but the Springdale building department shows no new buildings or structural renovation have occurred on the properties.

Nine Northwest Arkansas legislators requested $592,500 for the school. Woods directed the most at more than $350,000.

