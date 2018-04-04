Arkansas man charged with capital murder, arson in fatal fire enters not guilty plea

A Hot Springs man pleaded not guilty to charges including capital murder in a fatal fire last week at an apartment complex.

Rayson Edward Clayton, 22, appeared Monday afternoon via video before Garland County District Court Judge Meredith Switzer and pleaded not guilty to capital murder and arson, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Bail was set at $500,000 on each charge, for a total of $1 million. Clayton, who listed a Banks Street address at the time of his arrest, remained in custody Tuesday.

Another hearing is set for May 14, and Clayton was appointed a public defender to represent him. Deputy Public Defender Tamra Barrett appeared Monday on Clayton's behalf, filing a motion for a gag order to limit pretrial publicity in the case, which was granted.

Hot Springs police are still awaiting the results of DNA tests to positively identify the male victim of the March 27 fire at at Polo Run Apartments, Cpl. Kirk Zaner said Tuesday. Detectives had developed information and "have an idea" who the victim is, Zaner said previously, and obtained DNA samples from the victim and a potential relative for comparison at the state crime lab.

According to the probable cause affidavit on Clayton's arrest, the fire began in a common area on the first floor of the apartments shortly after Clayton's aunt, who had kicked him out of her first-floor apartment the day before, declined to let him back inside to pick up his belongings.

An acquaintance of Clayton's who was with him told police he heard Clayton threaten to "burn the place down" a few minutes before the fire started. Investigators believe the fire started with a sofa in the common area near where Clayton had been standing.

Police said there is no relation between Clayton and the victim who could not be readily identified due to the extent of the fire-related injuries he suffered. It is believed the victim lived on the second floor and was overcome by toxic fumes as he tried to escape down the stairs.

