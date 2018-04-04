Arkansan accused of prostituting teen pleads guilty to sex trafficking

An Arkansas man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to sex trafficking a minor who was pimped at motels, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Kenyan Roane, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking of children.

In November, a parent reported that her 16-year-old daughter was a victim of sex trafficking. The girl said in an interview at the Benton County Child Advocacy Center that she performed sex acts for money at a Motel 6 in Fayetteville and at motels in Fort Smith and Jonesboro.

Police reportedly recorded conversations between Roane and a client in which he said he was a pimp. Roane also admitted knowing and traveling with the girl during an interview with police.

The Fort Smith resident will be sentenced at a later date. He faces 10 years to life in prison and fines of up to $250,000.