Arkansan accused of prostituting teen pleads guilty to sex trafficking
By Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff
This article was published today at 4:06 p.m.
An Arkansas man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to sex trafficking a minor who was pimped at motels, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Kenyan Roane, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking of children.
In November, a parent reported that her 16-year-old daughter was a victim of sex trafficking. The girl said in an interview at the Benton County Child Advocacy Center that she performed sex acts for money at a Motel 6 in Fayetteville and at motels in Fort Smith and Jonesboro.
Police reportedly recorded conversations between Roane and a client in which he said he was a pimp. Roane also admitted knowing and traveling with the girl during an interview with police.
The Fort Smith resident will be sentenced at a later date. He faces 10 years to life in prison and fines of up to $250,000.
