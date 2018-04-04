Arkansas State Police trooper 'doing well' after being shot during traffic stop

An Arkansas State Police trooper is doing well but has a long recovery ahead after being shot during a traffic stop, police said on Wednesday.

The agency wrote in a Facebook post that Trooper Kyle Sheldon is "doing well, and recovering from a successful surgery."

"Trooper Sheldon is a fighter, and has done nothing but prove he is ready to get back home to his family and back on the road with his partners," the post said.

Sheldon pulled over a pickup driven by Elsbeth Tresa Kittinger, 49, on U.S. 270 near Interstate 30 in Rockport, state police said. Sheldon asked Kittinger to step out of her vehicle and she opened fire, authorities have said.

Officers with the Malvern Police Department, who were nearby, "returned gunfire at the suspect" as she drove off, the statement said.

"Local law enforcement officers fired a second time at the suspect as she fled onto Doyle Jones Road about five miles away from the traffic stop and first shooting scene," state police wrote.

Kittinger was treated and released for a gunshot wound before being booked into the Garland County jail, authorities said.