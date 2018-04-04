Arkansas woman sentenced for setting fires in Ozark National Forest

An Arkansas woman was sentenced Wednesday to four months in prison for setting fires in the Ozark National Forest, authorities said.

According to court records, an off-duty Crawford County sheriff's deputy spotted Shelly Raye Winfrey, 47, while driving up a dirt road in Franklin County on April 9.

The deputy and a friend saw the Mulberry woman get out of her vehicle and bend over, then get back in and speed off, records show. As she left, they saw she had ignited a dead pine tree. The men tried to put out the fire and called authorities, documents state.

After the Mulberry Fire Department extinguished the blaze, the deputy and friend continued driving north. They discovered another fire about 1 mile away, then a third fire farther north, according to court records.

Fire personnel put out the fires, then saw a vehicle that matched the deputy's description, documents show. As Franklin County sheriff's deputies arrived, the deputy tried to stop the vehicle while Winfrey threw flaming cash out the window.

Winfrey was then arrested and transported into the Franklin County jail, records show. She then reportedly told investigators she lit the fires.

An investigation determined that the fires were in the Ozark National Forest, which belongs to the United States, according to a Wednesday news release from the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Winfrey was indicted by a federal grand jury in June and pleaded guilty in December, the release states.

She was sentenced to 130 days in prison on one count of setting fires on lands of the United States followed by three years of supervised release, according to the attorney's office. She was also ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution.