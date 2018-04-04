Board OKs new requirements for Little Rock construction projects

New construction projects in Little Rock will now be required to go through duct work testing and blower door testing to be approved and certified.

The new requirements are meant to save homeowners in utility costs. They are seen as energy efficient measures.

The duct work testing will make sure there are no air leaks in the ducts. All spray-foam insulated structures will be required to pass a blower door test to also make sure there is no air leakage in insulation.

The city worked with the Greater Little Rock Homebuilders Association, the Little Rock Realtors Association and other stakeholders before presenting the new requirements to the city Board of Directors for approval Tuesday.

The board voted in favor of the requirements. Any building permit issued beginning six months from now will have to abide by the new rules.