California QB expects Hogs' offense to do damage in SEC

Arkansas has been aggressive in recruiting California talent under Chad Morris, and those efforts appear to be paying off.

Sophomore quarterback Shane Illingworth visited the Hogs on Tuesday and is the second Californian to visit Fayetteville in less than a month.

“My visit was great, the facilities are incredible along with the coaching staff,” Illingworth said. “They are creating something special in Fayetteville.”

Illingworth, 6-5, 235 pounds out of Corona High School, received a scholarship offer from the Hogs during Tuesday’s visit to go along with others from Arizona State, Colorado, Louisville and San Jose State.

He explained his reasoning for believing something special is about to happen in Fayetteville.

“The new coaching staff just has a really good presence that gives confidence to recruits and I’m sure the players,” Illingworth said. “The offense that they are bringing to the SEC, I think, will do some damage.”

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock impressed.

“I really like him. You can tell that he’s very intellectual and knows what he’s talking about,” Illingworth said.

The Razorback staff talked up the program and Illingworth wasn’t disappointed.

“I just had to see for myself what the coaching staff was talking about,” he said. “And they were absolutely right.”

Illingworth admits Arkansas has the things a prospect would want.

“Arkansas definitely has the facility, the coaches, and the environment that can be tempting for anyone,” Illingworth said.

He previously visited Oklahoma State, UCLA, Southern Cal Fresno State and San Jose State.

“I haven’t visited a lot of schools, but Arkansas was definitely impressive and exceeded my expectations,” Illingworth said.

The trip won’t be Illingworth’s last to Arkansas.

“I’m going to visit again,” he said. “I just don’t know when.”